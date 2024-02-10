Critical Analysis: Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO) vs. Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO – Get Free Report) and Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Peak Bio and Immunovant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peak Bio N/A N/A -103.78% Immunovant N/A -73.07% -64.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peak Bio and Immunovant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peak Bio $610,000.00 1.40 -$13.09 million N/A N/A Immunovant N/A N/A -$210.96 million ($1.97) -18.02

Risk and Volatility

Peak Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Immunovant.

Peak Bio has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunovant has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Peak Bio and Immunovant, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peak Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A Immunovant 0 0 13 0 3.00

Immunovant has a consensus price target of $46.92, indicating a potential upside of 32.18%. Given Immunovant’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Immunovant is more favorable than Peak Bio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.5% of Immunovant shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Peak Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Immunovant shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Immunovant beats Peak Bio on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peak Bio

Peak Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of patients with inflammatory, cancer, and rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PHP-303, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and acute respiratory distress syndrome. It also develops Trop2 PH1, an antibody-drug-conjugate for solid tumors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

