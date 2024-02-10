Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EVBG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Everbridge from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $28.60 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Everbridge from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Get Everbridge alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Everbridge

Everbridge Price Performance

Everbridge stock opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.89. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.00.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.65 million. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. Analysts expect that Everbridge will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everbridge

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,408.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $176,611.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at $428,557.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $373,135. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Everbridge by 53.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 54,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.