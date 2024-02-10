Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $63.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $58.00.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalent to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Catalent from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.46.

Shares of CTLT opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.82. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.62 million. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Catalent by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

