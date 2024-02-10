Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $63.50 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Catalent to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $63.50 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $63.50 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Get Catalent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CTLT

Catalent Trading Up 0.3 %

CTLT opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.82. Catalent has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.62 million. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalent will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 118.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 185,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 46.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 704,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,069,000 after purchasing an additional 223,944 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Catalent by 41.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,797,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,058 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Catalent by 29.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,875,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,406,000 after purchasing an additional 428,260 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Catalent by 9.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period.

About Catalent

(Get Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.