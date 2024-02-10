STERIS (NYSE:STE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $253.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for STERIS’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $239.60.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $224.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. STERIS has a 1 year low of $173.21 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.56 and its 200-day moving average is $218.38.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that STERIS will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the third quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

