TD Cowen Increases Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $90.00

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ON. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ON

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of ON opened at $80.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.81. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onsemi

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Onsemi by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,028,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,270,000 after acquiring an additional 294,276 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Onsemi by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,674,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management raised its stake in Onsemi by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 171,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in Onsemi by 1,826.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 53,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 50,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Onsemi by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Onsemi

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.