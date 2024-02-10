Telsey Advisory Group Raises Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $155.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $115.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.35.

Shares of EL opened at $143.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.05 and its 200-day moving average is $142.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $262.26.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,626,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,479,000 after purchasing an additional 140,488 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,607,000 after buying an additional 184,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,730,000 after buying an additional 1,387,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,912,000 after buying an additional 146,006 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

