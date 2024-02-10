TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.25.

TKO Group Stock Performance

NYSE TKO opened at $86.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 66.77 and a beta of 1.07. TKO Group has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. TKO Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TKO Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $999,973.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,973.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 12,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,973.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at $999,973.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Koonin acquired 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,927.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

Featured Articles

