Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Biohaven in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Biohaven from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Biohaven Trading Up 3.5 %

Biohaven stock opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.20. Biohaven has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.20.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Irina Antonijevic sold 11,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $459,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,937.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Biohaven by 72.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

