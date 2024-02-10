Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Flywire from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.73.

Flywire Stock Performance

Flywire stock opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.35 and a beta of 0.91. Flywire has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Flywire

In other news, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $89,832.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,004,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $82,321.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 473,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,072,178. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $89,832.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,004,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,107 shares of company stock valued at $506,489 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after buying an additional 15,183 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 364,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 21,652 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 447.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 56,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 45,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,738,000 after acquiring an additional 469,982 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 240,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Articles

