Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Agiliti’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AGTI. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Agiliti from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Agiliti from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Agiliti

Agiliti Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of AGTI opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.11, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $19.68.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $291.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.47 million. Agiliti had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $201,448.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,938,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,172,744.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,674 shares of company stock valued at $622,811. 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agiliti

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agiliti by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Agiliti by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agiliti by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,334,000 after purchasing an additional 42,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000.

Agiliti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.