Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Lowered by Analyst

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $8.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $8.59. The consensus estimate for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $38.74 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $9.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $11.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $10.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $39.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $42.54 EPS.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,076.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of REGN stock opened at $953.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $973.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $900.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $840.74. The company has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total transaction of $793,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,911 shares of company stock worth $10,781,770. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $932,571,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,124,326,000 after acquiring an additional 803,143 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,098,661,000 after acquiring an additional 669,517 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76,169.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 591,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,148,000 after acquiring an additional 590,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,184,000 after acquiring an additional 581,379 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

