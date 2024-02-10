Needham & Company LLC Boosts Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $62.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TENB. Stephens cut their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Westpark Capital upgraded Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.63.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tenable has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.29.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,590,327.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,964,382.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $131,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $101.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,590,327.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,964,382.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,433 shares of company stock worth $3,037,182 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tenable during the first quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

