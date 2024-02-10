Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TNXP stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.23. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $6.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. Analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 76,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 205,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 3,760,804 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 161,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 300,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.