Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of TNXP stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.23. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $6.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. Analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tonix Pharmaceuticals
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.