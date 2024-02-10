Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Hut 8 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hut 8’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hut 8’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Hut 8 Stock Up 12.1 %

Shares of TSE:HUT opened at C$11.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 613.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.80. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 3.45. Hut 8 has a 12-month low of C$8.35 and a 12-month high of C$29.90.



Hut 8 last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C($0.35) by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$16.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$20.60 million. Hut 8 had a negative net margin of 110.59% and a negative return on equity of 122.68%.

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

