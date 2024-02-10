The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Timken in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Timken’s FY2025 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of Timken stock opened at $82.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. Timken has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $95.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 39.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the first quarter worth $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 33.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Timken by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

