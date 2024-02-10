Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.54. The consensus estimate for Nexstar Media Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.78 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $6.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $30.05 EPS.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.43.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NXST opened at $162.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $132.30 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total value of $820,110.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,702.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total value of $820,110.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,702.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $192,368.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,263,432.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,808 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 738.8% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 506,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,576,000 after purchasing an additional 445,859 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,347,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,116,000 after acquiring an additional 186,486 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 238,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,218,000 after acquiring an additional 145,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15,107.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 122,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,213,000 after acquiring an additional 121,764 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Articles

