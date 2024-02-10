Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Robert W. Baird

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SYM has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Symbotic presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.85.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYM

Symbotic Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYM opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $64.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.00 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average of $42.71.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 138.28% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

In other Symbotic news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $1,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $877,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 44,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $2,471,155.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,569.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $1,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 493,306 shares of company stock worth $24,290,258. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYM. Softbank Group CORP. increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,480,000 after buying an additional 20,000,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Symbotic by 202.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 696,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Symbotic by 759.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 383,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 338,975 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the first quarter worth about $6,538,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the second quarter worth about $11,484,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.