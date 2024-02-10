Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SPLK. Truist Financial downgraded Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Splunk from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.00.

Get Splunk alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SPLK

Splunk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $154.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.70. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.95, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $82.19 and a fifty-two week high of $154.60.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Splunk

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splunk

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 595,963 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $90,795,000 after buying an additional 178,525 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 20,235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.