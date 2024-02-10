Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) PT Lowered to $109.00

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $111.00 to $109.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SIGI. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.50.

SIGI stock opened at $100.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $108.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 186.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

