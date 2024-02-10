Brokers Issue Forecasts for Varonis Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Varonis Systems in a report released on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Varonis Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VRNS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Varonis Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of VRNS opened at $51.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.96. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $52.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James O’boyle sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $186,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 460,061 shares in the company, valued at $20,932,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP James O’boyle sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $186,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 460,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,932,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,945,302.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,052 shares of company stock valued at $13,027,822. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

