Scotiabank Increases Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$35.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised shares of Manulife Financial from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$31.18.

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$30.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70, a current ratio of 22.91 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$23.69 and a 1 year high of C$30.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.56.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.82 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 26.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.6332518 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total transaction of C$267,335.41. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

