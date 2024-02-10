National Bankshares Trims Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Target Price to C$27.25

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$27.50 to C$27.25 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PAAS. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -40.60%.
Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.
