RB Global (TSE:RBA) Price Target Increased to C$76.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on RB Global from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on RB Global from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of TSE:RBA opened at C$92.48 on Tuesday. RB Global has a 1-year low of C$68.80 and a 1-year high of C$93.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.50, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$86.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$85.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.39.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.16. RB Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of C$1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that RB Global will post 3.8947133 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $1.431 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Watt sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.94, for a total transaction of C$29,673.00. In other RB Global news, Senior Officer Darren Watt sold 450 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.94, for a total value of C$29,673.00. Also, Senior Officer James Francis Kessler acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$60.06 per share, with a total value of C$75,075.00. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

