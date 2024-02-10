Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$94.00 at Desjardins

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $7.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

TD has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$90.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TD stock opened at C$79.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$142.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$75.89 and a twelve month high of C$94.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$82.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$82.44.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.53 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 21.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.9137597 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Anita O’dell sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.45, for a total transaction of C$486,432.00. In related news, Senior Officer Anita O’dell sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.45, for a total transaction of C$486,432.00. Also, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.26, for a total transaction of C$3,496,050.00. Insiders sold 57,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,931 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

