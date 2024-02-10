Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at National Bankshares

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$27.33.

Sleep Country Canada Price Performance

ZZZ stock opened at C$27.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.62. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$21.31 and a 52-week high of C$29.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$950.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.05. Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of C$255.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$248.90 million. Analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.4504171 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Country Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 19,583 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.59, for a total transaction of C$501,128.97. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

