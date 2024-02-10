TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on TMX Group to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$35.86.

TMX Group Stock Performance

TMX Group Dividend Announcement

TSE X opened at C$34.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.44. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$26.09 and a twelve month high of C$34.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$32.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 53.73%.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

