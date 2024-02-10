CIBC Raises Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Price Target to C$3.25

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$2.80 to C$3.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Pi Financial boosted their target price on Vizsla Silver from C$2.85 to C$3.20 in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Vizsla Silver from C$2.65 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Vizsla Silver from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

