Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $420.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $397.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $412.62.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $422.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $411.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.71. The company has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $283.60 and a 12 month high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.