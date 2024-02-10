Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens cut their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Wendy’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.29.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $383,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 112.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 203.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

