Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $472.00 at Barclays

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $446.00 to $472.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VRTX. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and upped their price objective for the company from $436.00 to $438.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $412.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $422.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $411.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.71. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $283.60 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

