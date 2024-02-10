Citigroup Boosts Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target to $34.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.25.

ARWR opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.08.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.46). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.77% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The business had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $342,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,725,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,311,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 2,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $110,792.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,800.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $342,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,725,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,311,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,139 shares of company stock worth $6,471,839. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 114,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 86,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

