Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their outperform rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.73.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $68.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $94.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 438 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $29,262.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,853,746.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $29,262.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,746.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nur Nicholson sold 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $53,556.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,898.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,826 shares of company stock valued at $4,301,015. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $13,755,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,358.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 91,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $56,640,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $626,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

