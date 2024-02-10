Mizuho Boosts Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Price Target to $4.00

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $174.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Paul Scopa bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,179,000. Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 15,748 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 5.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,136,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 400.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 55,337 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

