Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at TD Cowen

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALGT. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.57.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

ALGT stock opened at $78.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.52. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Stories

