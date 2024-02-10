Clarus Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS)

Clarus Securities restated their buy rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for HLS Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Canada lowered shares of HLS Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of HLS Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$12.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th.

HLS stock opened at C$4.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.13. HLS Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$3.34 and a 12 month high of C$9.50. The firm has a market cap of C$132.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.51.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$21.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$21.97 million. HLS Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.41% and a negative return on equity of 24.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that HLS Therapeutics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

