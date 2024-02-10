Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a market cap of $19.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.44. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $24.20.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.72 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Acorda Therapeutics
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.