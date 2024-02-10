Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a market cap of $19.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.44. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $24.20.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.72 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 270,588 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 207,059 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

