Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Trading Up 2.3 %

OGEN opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $7.74.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Oragenics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56,498 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

