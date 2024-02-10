Citigroup Upgrades Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) to “Neutral”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an underperform rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.25.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

PLTR stock opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.66. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $25.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.06.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,219,877 shares of company stock valued at $24,960,001. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,568,940,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

