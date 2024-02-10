CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $39.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

CNA Financial Price Performance

Shares of CNA stock opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. CNA Financial has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $46.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average is $41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNA Financial will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.44 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 37.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 89.2% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 20,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $199,770,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in CNA Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 875,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,439,000 after purchasing an additional 66,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Stories

