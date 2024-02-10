HSBC Lowers Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. HSBC currently has $19.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Embraer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Embraer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -452.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Embraer in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

