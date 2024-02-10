Piper Sandler Companies Lowers Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) to Underweight

Piper Sandler Companies lowered shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler Companies currently has $8.50 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $9.00.

CHGG has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chegg from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Chegg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Chegg from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.22.

Get Chegg alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chegg

Chegg Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE CHGG opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. Chegg has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $187.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.94 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chegg news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $169,548.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,922 shares in the company, valued at $921,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,901 shares of company stock worth $189,984. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chegg

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,766,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,923,000 after purchasing an additional 179,401 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Chegg by 144.8% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,967,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305,250 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at about $61,286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chegg by 81.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 14.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,663,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,758,000 after acquiring an additional 337,680 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chegg

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.