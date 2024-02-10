LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LVMUY. Morgan Stanley cut LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group cut LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Price Performance

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Cuts Dividend

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at $175.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $200.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.1958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

