United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $175.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $160.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.29.

UPS stock opened at $146.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MWA Asset Management bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,571,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 289.9% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 60,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 44,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

