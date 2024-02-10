StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on APVO

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.14. Analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APVO. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.