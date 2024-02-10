Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Sohu.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $317.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.37. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $16.04.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $145.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.16 million. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sohu.com will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sohu.com

Sohu.com Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sohu.com by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Sohu.com by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sohu.com by 15,023.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

