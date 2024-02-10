Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $317.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.37. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $16.04.
Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $145.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.16 million. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sohu.com will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.
Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.
