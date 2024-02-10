Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $530.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $184.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 55.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,006,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $100,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,154 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 43.6% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,434,665 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,253 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 21.7% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,964,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,117,000 after purchasing an additional 528,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,486,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,971,000 after purchasing an additional 79,793 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,014 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,553,000 after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

