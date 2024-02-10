Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HTBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.75.

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.92. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.06%.

In related news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 6,944 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $61,940.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 279.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

