StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Trading Up 16.0 %

Shares of Evoke Pharma stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 517.99% and a negative net margin of 176.93%. The company had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

