Research Analysts Set Expectations for First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for First Majestic Silver in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

NYSE:AG opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.43. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $8.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 105,048.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,055,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $392,439,000 after purchasing an additional 47,010,285 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 35.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,572,919 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,375 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth about $9,005,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,631,966 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth about $6,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

